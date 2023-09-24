Canadian women sweep Rochester Cross Day 2 podium

Organizers reversed the course direction for Day 2 of USCX racing at Rochester Cyclocross and rain, arriving just before the women’s race, did its best to reverse rider’s fortunes. Maghalie Rochette battled through mechanicals and a hard challenge from junior world champion Isabella Holmgren to lead a Canadian sweep of the C2 race in New York.

Canadians sweep USCX Women’s race

Maghalie Rochette (Canyon Cllctv) got off the line fast on Day 2 of racing in Rochester with Sidney McGill (Cervelo-Orange Living) and Lauren Zoerner chasing closest to the former PanAm champ. McGill quickly closed to her fellow Canadian wheel through the technical section, clearly feeling confident in the more trying conditions.

A short while later, Rochette dropped a chain over the barrier and was forced to watch a solid group of racers ride by as she struggled to get the chain back on under the chain guide. With that, it was Zoerner and McGill getting a gap on the field to lead early in the elite women’s C2 race.

As the group came back together, with riders following Rochette’s wheel as she worked her way back to the front of the race, veteran French racer Caroline Mani washed out on a wide-open corner, disrupting the front group. McGill was right on her wheel and, though she stayed upright, was stuck behind the French woman. That let Isabella Holmgren (Stimulus Orbea) and Maghalie Rochelle get a gap. The U.S.A.’s Zoerner and Edmonton’s McGill rushed to try regain contact.

At the front, though, it was Holmgren putting pressure on the more experienced Rochette. The junior world champion worked up a sizeable advantage – as much as 20 seconds – going into the latter part of the race. With conditions changing, steadily getting worse as rain soaked into the course, Rochette went for a bike change and started to close the gap on the younger Canadian.

With two laps to go, Rochette made contact and, as Holmgren struggled momentarily to clip back into the pedals, attacked. That earned the Canyon racer a gap which she pushed hard to extend.

Going out onto the final lap, the gap from Rochette stood at about 10 seconds to Holmgren. Deteriorating course conditions meant the women’s race was running well over the 50-minute target time.

Rochette was able to finish the last lap incident-free, taking her fourth win in four starts this year at the USCX series. It was a hard-fought win with Isabella Holmgren, though, who finished second at 23 seconds back in another thoroughly impressive effort from the young Ontario racer. Sidney McGill held off Zoerner for third to complete the Canadian sweep.

Marie Fay St.Onge was the next Canadian across the line, just missing finishing on the lead lap in 16th. Vanessa Thomsen was 24th, Sarah Hamel 25th and Mia de Martin 28th.