Van der Poel wins final World Cup of the season, Aerts repeats as champion

Although Mathieu van der Poel won five of the nine 2019-2020 World Cup events, including Sunday’s last round on home ground in Hoogerheide, the Netherlands, he didn’t win the Cup. Neither did Eli Iserbyt, who won the remaining four World Cup rounds in his first season as an elite rider. Last season’s champ, Toon Aerts, retained his title by coming runner-up six times, including Sunday.

From the second row, van der Poel was first onto the bridge. Aerts was close on his heels on the first of ten 2.92-km circuits. A 13-rider group was clear on Lap 2, with Joris Nieuwenhuis leading the squad. Wout Van Aert, whose comeback progress was underscored by his second place performance in Saturday’s Kasteelcross Zonnebeck, was also in the pack. Canada’s Michael van den Ham was 41st going into Lap 3.

No wins for @ToAerts 🇧🇪 this #TelenetUCICXWC season but consistency is key and he’s got a firm hold on that overall jersey with just this final race remaining. Aerts has been up towards the front since the start. It’s looking good for him! pic.twitter.com/ka6pmjw8Qi — UCI Cyclocross (@UCI_CX) January 26, 2020

The pack grew a little on Lap 4. Tom Pidcock, seeking his first elite men’s World Cup podium, led the group. Lap 5 saw a thinning of the numbers, with Laurens Sweeck attacking over the line.

The biggest staircase of the #TelenetUCICXWC season. 🏔 @Tompid 🇬🇧 mixing it up today in Hoogerheide, currently riding in the top 10. pic.twitter.com/NpXhLYExn5 — UCI Cyclocross (@UCI_CX) January 26, 2020

Van der Poel powered away on Lap 6, quickly gapping Iserbyt, Aerts and Sweeck by seven seconds. To the delight of the Dutch crowd, van der Poel extended his lead, Iserbyt and Aerts his closest pursuers. With Iserbyt 41 points in arrears, Aerts was in no danger of losing his World Cup lead, but he dispatched his countryman on the bell lap and finished 38-seconds behind van der Poel.

Van der Poel has now won at Hoogerheide five times. Van Aert placed eighth. Van den Ham was 40th and Cameron Jette 52nd. Van den Ham took World Cup points at five of the nine events and finished 41st overall.

2019-2020 UCI Cyclocross World Cup #9, Hoogerheide, the Netherlands

1) Mathieu van der Poel (The Netherlands/Alpecin-Fenix) 1:04:39

2) Toon Aerts (Belgium/Telenet Baloise Lions) +0:38

3) Eli Iserbyt (Belgium/Pauwels Sauzen Bingoal) +0:43

40) Michael van den Ham (Canada/Easton-Giant p/b Transitions Lifecare) +5:18

52) Cameron Jette (Canada)