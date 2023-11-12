Watch Lars van der Haar pop his shoulder back in like it was nothing

Eli Iserbyt took the win at the Superprestige Niel – Jaarmarktcross, but Lars van der Haar won the wildest moment of the day. The Baloise–Trek Lions fell hard in the mud and would eventually DNF. He and his team had been at the front of the race in Niel, Belgium, but after the fall, that changed fast. This was Iserbyt’s third win of the season. Dutchman Joris Nieuwenhuis (Baloise Trek Lions) would duke it out with the the Iserbyt, with the Belgian taking the lead on the last lap.

Pop! Goes the shoulder

When he fell, van der Haar partially dislocated his shoulder, something he had clearly done before. It’s most likely happened several times in the past as he quickly, and almost casually, put it back in the socket. It was reminiscent of the 2023 CX worlds when Michael van den Ham crashed and dislocated his finger. The former national champion (and now national team coach) described his finger as being in “the grossest 45-degree angle.”

Check out van der Haar’s home remedy for fixing a dislocated shoulder below. And good news, the Belgian recovered over night and took second at the UCI CX World Cup in Dendermonde, Belgium.