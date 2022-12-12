Watch Wout van Aert give an absolute master class in sand riding

Wout van Aert had an incredible ride to come from behind in Dublin, Ireland on Sunday after a mishap involving a towel took him away from the leaders. On lap three, Van Aert got caught up in barriers near the pits at the beginning and would drop back to 11th. Later on lap five, Van Aert’s rear derailleur got caught in a towel that a mechanic was holding on the other side of the fence. He had to dismount and head back to the pits, and was 13 seconds behind.

The Jumbo-Visma rider would make it back to the front and take the lead, thanks to some incredible riding. Part of that comeback was due to him acing the sand sections. Riding in the sand can be a tricky business–not only is it a slog on your legs, but your bike can go all over the place depending on the ruts. The key is, as van Aert expertly shows, is to let the bike move where it wants, using your body to make sure you stay upright.

Watch the super star ‘crosser show us why he’s one of the best, below.