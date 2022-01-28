Why dismount and run up stairs when you can bunny hop the entire way

Felipe Orts Lloret is a Spanish road and cyclocross rider, who currently races for UCI ProTeam Burgos BH in on the road. He’s down in Fayetteville, Ark. for the 2022 UCI world ‘cross champs.

The course features a few run-ups, and during a recon on Thursday, he showed a unique way of doing a getting up a long stairs section. He bunny hopped the entire way up. Which as you can see, is quite a ways.

It certainly looks like a fun way to go up the stairs, but might prove challenging in the heat of the race in heavy traffic.

You can watch the 2022 world cross champs on Flobikes.