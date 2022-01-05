Wout Van Aert returns to domination in the fifth round of X2O Badkamers Trofee

With no dropped chain and no shoe issue on Wednesday, Wout Van Aert continued his winning winter, claiming his eighth win in nine cyclocross races since December 4. By triumphing in the fifth round of the 2021-2022 X2O Badkamers Trofee in Van Aert’s hometown of Herentals, Belgium, he kept his fourth spot on GC. X2O Trofee leader Toon Aerts grew his gap over Eli Iserbyt, who did not have a good day, from 1:20 to 4:12. Canada’s Michael van den Ham was 21st.

Earlier on Wednesday, Canadian Ian Ackert raced to his second podium in two days, taking third in the Junior men’s race. Ackert was also third in Tuesday’s Hexia Cyclocross Gullegem.

Van Aert, perhaps bolstered by the news that Mathieu van der Poel isn’t racing the Worlds, surged into the early lead, with Aerts and Tom Pidcock the closest pursuers. After four laps the Belgian champion’s gap was 41-seconds.

🗨️ Wout van Aert: "It's a shame that Mathieu isn't in the races anymore and that he is struggling with an injury. I wish him the best from here. I hope that he will be back soon because cyclocross and the whole cycling world needs riders like Mathieu." pic.twitter.com/DHWE72RhR3 — Cyclocross24.com (@cyclocross24) January 5, 2022

Pidcock started to put real estate between himself and Aerts on Lap 5 of 9, crossing the line with a 10-second buffer.

Aerts had 11-seconds to make up on the penultimate lap, but Pidcock’s task was greater, as Van Aert had a chain-drop-and-shoe-problem-proof minute’s lead. Toon clawed back a few seconds.

The Aerts-Pidcock tussle continued on the bell lap. Toon nabbed the British champion at the top of a run up, but Pidcock would be the days’ runner-up.

The next round is January 22 in Hamme.



2021-2022 X2O Badkamers Trofee, Round 5, Herentals

1) Wout Van Aert (Belgium/Jumbo-Visma) 1:02:45

2) Tom Pidcock (Great Britain/Ineos Grenadiers) +1:06

3) Toon Aerts (Belgium/Baloise Trek Lions) +1:07

21) Michael van den Ham (Canada)