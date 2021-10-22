“Is This Gravel?” Amity Rockwell takes on BCBR Gravel Explorer

When the people behind BC Bike Race, the classic Canadian mountain bike stage race, dove into the gravel scene, everyone knew it was going to be a little different than the standard unpaved roads of single-day gravel races. The concept, “Everywhere a gravel bike can go,” hinted that there would be a few plot twists thrown in to put the adventure back into adventure racing.

Amity Rockwell (Easton Overland), an accomplished gravel racer from south of the border with wins at big name events like Unbound Gravel to her name, headed to the Okanagan to take on the challenge. After a week-long friendly battle with CNCPT’s Sammi Runnels, Rockwell emerged as the first BCBR Gravel Explorer champion alongside Jasper, Alta’s Cory Wallace.

In From the Field, Easton looks back at the big week of racing for Rockwell, Runnels and Lucas Strain. From paved climbs to singletrack and hike-a-bike connectors, the crew dives into the challenge and seek to answer the question, “is this gravel?”

Registration for the 2022 BCBR Gravel Explorer is open now. Check out what the week involves below and see if you’re up to the challenge.

From the Field: BC Bike Race Gravel Explorer #isthisgravel

From Easton Overland:

After what felt like an incredible hiatus on events in B.C., it took a return to multi-stage gravel racing to shake the dust out and BCBR Gravel Explorer more than delivered with exciting courses and picturesque surroundings in the Penticton, Naramata, and Kelowna.

Easton Cycling was excited to tag along on the inaugural BCBR Gravel Explorer and we brought some off-road talent along with us – Amity Rockwell of the Easton Overland team and Sammi Runnels and Lucas Strain of the Easton-supported CNCPT Team – to join local stars from Red Truck Racing and Bici Factory.