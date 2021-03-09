Watch: The Wahoo Frontiers season one recap is seriously making us want to go for a ride

Wahoo’s “Wahoo Frontiers” series, released throughout 2020, followed five of the brand’s athletes as they navigated through uncharted terrain. The athletes, all from different backgrounds, were chosen because they were “setting a new definition of success and applying their savvy entrepreneurial spirit to build a career on their terms.”

Season One

The hour-long Wahoo Frontiers 2020: Season One feature by Wahoo looks back at 2020 through the lens of athletes as they experienced and adapted to the world around them.

REALATED: Watch: Wahoo Frontiers profiles Peter Stetina

The series followed five of the Wahoo Frontiers athletes: Ian Boswell, Pete Stetina, Sarah True, Sarah Sturm and Colin Strickland.

New frontiers

Ian Boswell

Ian Boswell is a former WorldTour cyclist who has made the jump into gravel racing, his episode explores why he made the decision to transition to gravel.

Peter Stetina

In Wahoo Frontiers Episode 2, Peter Stetina talks about his shift to gravel racing after a successful 2019 season, where he balanced gravel and WorldTour racing.

Sarah True

Episode 3 of Frontiers features Olympian and Ironman athlete Sarah True. She describes how sport has changed her life, has made her a better person, and has given her the confidence to tackle whatever she chooses to do in her post-professional career.

Sarah Sturm

With little experience, in the past few years Sarah Sturm won the Belgian Waffle Ride, Sea Otter crit, the US single speed cyclocross national championship and placed second in the Leadville Trail 100. In her episode she discusses how being kind, informed, and giving back to others is how she defines success.

Colin Strickland

In his Wahoo Frontiers episode Colin Strickland discusses why he passed on an opportunity to race in the WorldTour. The cyclist, who has won multiple Red Hook Crits, Dirty Kanza 200, The Rift, and multiple Gravel Worlds, cites the gravel racing community one of the main reasons he chose to stay with gravel.