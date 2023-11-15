Cycling and the Law: A Car Caused You to Crash, But Didn’t Actually Hit You. Here’s What You Can Do
A Tesla driver turned left abruptly across an oncoming lane of traffic. The motorist was headed toward a bike lane and ultimately a side street. A cyclist was in that bike lane. In order to avoid what she perceived as an impending collision, the rider took evasive manoeuvres but ended up crashing to the ground. She suffered a serious injury requiring surgery. And yet, no actual contact was made between the vehicles.
Since the car and the bike didn’t connect, Toronto Police refused to classify the incident as a motor vehicle collision. They denied the cyclist, who is now . . .
