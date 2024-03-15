Harv Cameron Custom Aluminum Mountain Bike

Many of Canada’s early mountain bike frame builders did their work in the west—Paul Brodie, Chris Dekerf and Derek Bailey were all in the Vancouver area, while Jim Moulden was in Edmonton. But in the 1980s, in a basement just east of the Don Valley trail system in Toronto, engineer and machinist Harv Cameron made aluminum mountain bike frames, forks, stems and other custom parts for riders in Southern Ontario.

Around 1986, Cameron showed up at Cycle Logic, an influential shop that was one of the first to carry mountain bikes in Toronto. Cameron carried an aluminum bullmoose . . .