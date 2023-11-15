Montreal made a mark on Derek Gee, and he marked Montreal

In 2010, at the age of 13, Derek Gee rode from Ottawa to Montreal with a group so that he could take in the first edition of the Grand Prix Cycliste de Montréal. He not only watched the race, but he did one lap of the 12-km circuit that included a climb up Mount Royal and met French champion Thomas Voeckler, the winner at the GP in Quebec City a few days before. The pro gave the young rider his tricolour gloves, which Gee still has, stored . . .

