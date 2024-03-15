Dodging crashes at CX world championships

Five days after Ian Ackert competed in the under-23 men’s cyclocross world championship race, he was finding his bearings in a big apartment in Girona. The multi-room pad belongs to some racers he knows who were moving in later in the season. “I have this ring of keys, and I don’t know which one opens which door,” said the rider from Severn, Ont. He had spent the morning doing laundry, catching up on that chore after worlds.

The race in Tabor, Czechia, got off to a rough start. For Ackert . . .