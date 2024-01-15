Pop-Up Bike Repair: Innovative Help that Keeps Wheels Rolling in Rural Nova Scotia Communities

In the summer of 2020, right at the height of the pandemic, Halifax’s Ecology Action Centre (EAC) launched its Pop-up Bike Hub, a program designed to make bike repair more accessible outside of the city’s main peninsula. Even though the project got its start amid the lockdowns and social distancing of the time, it was an instant success.

The pop-up bike hub began as a response to public feedback on another of the EAC’s programs called Welcoming Wheels, a project that started in 2015 in order to provide bikes to newcomers to Canada. “What we . . .