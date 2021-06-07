Downhill racing is back! Official Red Bull 2021 season preview:

The return of World Cup downhill racing is just one week away!

After a long off season, made longer by early event postponements, the men and women of downhill racing are more than ready to get back between the tape. Leogang, Austria assumes the role of season opener for the gravity crowd. The cross country racers will be joining as well, for their third World Cup event of 2021. That will make for three thrilling days of racing action from Austria.

2020 saw Leogang host a wild edition of world championships. Heavy mud, snow and a brand new course made for a chaotic race weekend. Canada’s Mark Wallace thrived, finishing fourth in the elite men’s race. Will 2021 see the return of the high-speed bike park classic course? Or will organizers stick with 2020’s steep and wild ride and hope for better weather?

Either way, the return of racing will be thrilling. Red Bull has a full 2021 World Cup season preview prepared. Look back at what happened last year, check in with riders preparations for 2021, and more.

2021 World Cup Preview: Downhill Racing Returns!

What’s Red Bull saying about the upcoming season?

Farewells of legends, injuries of top dogs, new faces on the podium, the longest ever off season ever… 2020 turned out to be a truly unique period for the sport of Downhill Mountain Bike racing.

Half a year later, the world’s finest are gearing up for their first race of the new season that could prove to become one of the most exciting to date. The field of potential podium candidates is wider than ever & no one really knows how everything will turn out.

Brush up on your UCI World Cup Downhill Racing knowledge & get ready for the action to start in Leogang, Austria from June 11-13!