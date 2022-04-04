2022 World Cup XCO season preview

Cross country World Cup racing is back for 2022 and, to make it even more exciting, the season is starting on an entirely new course.

The world’s best are headed to Petrópolis, Brazil to kick of this year’s racing. Canada’s fastest have already headed south and posted some serious results in the Cimtb “mini-World Cup” over the weekend. Gunnar Holmgren impressed in the XCC. Léandre Bouchard, Jenn Jackson, Maghalie Rochette and Emilly Johnston all put in solid races in Sunday’s XCO.

World Cup racing starts Friday, April 8 with the Short Track (XCC) event. Olympic distance (XCO) racing takes place Sunday, April 10. Red Bull TV is broadcasting it all live.

The long-time mountain bike broadcaster is stoked on 2022. Check out the preview for Red Bull’s final season before handing off to Discovery in 2023.

2022 XCO Season Preview

What’s Red Bull say about the upcoming season?

The World’s finest Cross-Country mountain bikers will kick off a new season of racing at the highest level on a new continent! The UCI Mountain Bike Cross-Country World Cup is going to Petropolis, Brazil for the first time ever! What have the likes of Evie Richards, Henrique Avancini, Loana Lecomte, Nino Schurter, Pauline Ferrand Prevot, Vlad Dascalu, Mathias Flueckiger & Jolanda Neff been up to in the off season? Get up to speed on everything Cross-Country before racing starts in Petropolis this week.