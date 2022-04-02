Gunnar Holmgren leads quartet of Canadians on Cimtb podium in Brazil

Canada’s fastest cross country racers are all down south for the first World Cup of 2022 next weekend in Brazil. To acclimatize to the South American heat, many are racing the CIMTB event in Petrópolis, Brazil this weekend. The Cancuks started fast, with Gunnar Holmgren leading a trio on the podium in the short track (XCC) event on Saturday.

Speed and airtime were the themes of the Petrópolis course for this 20-minute race format. Numerous jumps and drops made for exciting short track racing.

Holmgren leads CIMTB XCC

Gunnar Holmgren (Pivot Cycles-OTE) landed the top Canadian finish. He followed Switzerland’s Thomas Litscher (Kross Orlen) and Germany’s Julian Schelb across the line. Léandre Bouchard (Foresco Holdings Proco RL) claimed the final podium spot behind Niklas Schel.

Quinton Disera (Canyon Devo) napped one more top-ten finish for the Canadian men.

Rochette rockets into mtb

On the women’s side, Maghalie Rochette (Specialized / Feedback Sports) was the top Canadian finisher in fourth. Emilly Johnston (Norco Factory Team) joined her on the podium in fifth. This continues Rochette’s strong return as the cyclocross specialist brings World Cup mountain biking back into her program this summer.

The race was won by Kate Courtney (Scott-SRAM) with Gwendalyn Gibson (Norco Factory Team) and Ruth Holcomb (Bear National Team) following in second and third.

Cindy Montambault placed eighth. Then Laurie Arseneault (Canyon MTB Racing) in 10th made for four Canadians in the top 10.

Racing in Petrópolis continues Sunday with the CIMTB Olympic cross country (XCO) racing.

The first cross country World Cup of 2022 starts next Friday, April 8 in Petrópolis. It will be the first World Cup event held in Brazil.