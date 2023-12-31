Best of 2023: Canada’s year in mountain biking

Big races, Canadian’s crushing it all over the world, new bikes, gear and more: so much happens in 12 months. Here’s a look back at what stood out to us in 2023, and a little peek forward at what could be coming up next.

2023 is done and dusted. Here’s what we think might be coming in the new year.

It was another impressive year for Canada’s best mountain bikers as they took on the world’s best in racing around the globe. Wins, podiums, and world championship titles: Heck yes!

We test a boat load of gear every year. Here’s what stood out from the last 12 months.

Cross country race whips and mid-travel fun bikes: here’s the best of both from the last year.

Big bikes for going fast, or going big.

Feature length films, documentaries and freeride shreddits that stood out this year. From Canada and from around the world.

Big moves and big sends from Canadian women pushing mountain biking into new territory.

Think you know this year better than us? Test your knowledge with our 2023 MTB crossword: