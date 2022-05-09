The freeride viking is back! Brage Vetavik drops “NÅ “
More madness from Norway in this "Welcome to Marzocchi" videoPhoto by: Marzocchi / YouTube
Brage Vestavik, the freeride viking, is back. After a big crash at Red Bull Rampage ended the Norweigan’s 2021, Vestavik is blasting into the new year with a new sponsorship. And it’s a fitting one. The burly freerider joins classic suspension brand, Marzocchi, with the release of NÅ.
As we’ve all come to expect from the X-Game Real MTB fan choice winner, NÅ is full of Vestavik’s mind-blowing blend of big freeride moves executed with creative technical precision. And a lot of muscle.
Dig into NÅ and get stoked.
Marzocchi – NÅ: Welcome to the Team, Brage Vestavik
Marzocchi keeps it simple:
After a long Norwegian winter of hibernation, Brage Vestavik is back and stacking clips with Blur Media.
Film produced by:
BLUR MEDIA: Herman Bøgeberg – Axel Rødningen – Oscar Kalsnes
Music:
Mephistofeles – A Path of Black