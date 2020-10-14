Brandon Semenuk set loose on an abandoned mine in Raw 100 v6

We’re all used to seeing Brandon Semenuk redefining what’s possible on a bike, and making it look easy. For his first five Raw 100 installments, the Canadian stuck to the familiar settings of coastal forests or interior B.C. deserts.

For his sixth chance at Raw 100 format, Semenuk heads to an abandoned mine site near Merritt, British Columbia. While it is an unlikely spot for a mountain bike edit, the unconventional location only serves to inspire Semenuk.

Again, it is Revel Co. collaborator Rupert Walker is back behind the camera. After years of working together, the two are as good as at translating Semenuk’s tricks into film as the Canadian is performing them.

So, what can Brandon Semenuk do with an abandoned mine site? Watch Raw 100 V6 and find out.

But really, it’s Semenuk. Of course it’s going to be incredible.

Brandon Semenuk – Raw 100 V6

What’s Red Bull saying about Semenuk’s Raw 100 V6?

“When it gets to taking on a blank canvas and turning it into something grand, Brandon Semenuk is never the one to shy away from the challenge. His unapologetic riding style & devotion towards perfection have risen the aesthetic benchmarks of raw mountain biking cinematography time and time again.

In his sixth contribution to the Raw 100 series Brandon shakes up an abandoned mine in Merritt, British Columbia. As always Rupert Walker and Revel Co. had been there to catch everything on tape”

Brandon Semenuk Raw history:

V.5 – Utah

V.4

V.3

V.2 – California

Raw 100 V.1