Making a X Games-winning video with Brandon Semenuk
Behind the Scenes with Rupert Walker and the Canuck slopestyle star
What does it take to make an X Games-winning edit? Go deep behind the scenes with Brandon Semenuk and videographer Rupert Walker on their Real MTB video part.
The duo, who are frequent collaborators, were rewarded for their effort with the first-ever Gold Medal for X Games Real MTB contest. While each entry is just 90-seconds long, months of effort go into creating a video part.
While Semenuk is generally removed from the public eye of late, X Games gets a sneak peak at what goes into the making of a Revel Co. edit.
If you missed Brandon Semenuk’s X Games Real MTB entry, you can still watch it – and all five other excellent videos.
