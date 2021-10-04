Brett Rheeder pulls out of Red Bull Rampage due to injury

Brett Rheeder won’t be in Utah to try reclaim his Red Bull Rampage title this October. The slopestyle and freeride star made the announcement on Instagram, citing an injury in late September.

Rheeder shared that his recovery is progressing faster than expected, but “unfortunately not enough for what Rampage demands.”

The Canadian last won Rampage in 2018. In 2019, he was second on an all-Canadian podium behind Brett Rheeder. Tom van Steenbergen finished third.

Brett Rheeder is the second Canadian to withdraw from Rampage due to injury this year. Graham Agassiz withdrew from the notoriously demanding freeride competition earlier this year. Like Rheeder, Agassiz is back on a bike but didn’t want to push an injury to fast and risk further damage.

We’ll miss seeing Rheeder and Agassiz at Rampage this year, but we’re also happy to see two prominent stars of the sport setting such a positive example and choosing long term health over potential injury.

Red Bull Rampage 2021 takes place October 15 outside Virgin, Utah.

Brett Rheeder’s full statement

“No Red Bull Rampage for me this year.

A crash took me off the bike and put me into crutches on September 24th with a minor knee injury. From there I spent the following week rehabilitating my knee with Damien Moroney in hopes that we could see enough improvements to go ahead with Rampage.

We made insane progress! But unfortunately not enough for what Rampage demands. Bummed for sure but this injury could be a lot worse, as of right now the prognosis is perhaps a sprained LCL or bad bone bruise (MRI results coming this week) Either way I think this will be a relatively short recovery.

Good luck to the riders and dig crews this year! Bummed I can’t be there with you but stoked to see what everyone builds and rides. Will be watching from home!

Until next year!”