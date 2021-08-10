Four Canadians are headed to 20th anniversary of Red Bull Rampage

When Red Bull Rampage 2021 marks the 20th year of freeride competition in Utah this fall, four Canadians will be on the start list. All four already have Rampage podiums to their name. Three have won it. Two are tied for the record for most Rampage wins.

So, who’s headed south to celebrate two decades of Rampage?

Canadians lead the favourites

There’s 15 riders on the start list for the 15th edition of Red Bull Rampage, which will be held on October 15, 2021.

Four of those riders are Canadian. Brandon Semenuk, a three-time Rampage winner, leads the Canuck contingent. He’s joined by 2018 winner Brett Rheeder and 2019 bronze medallist Tom van Steenbergen. That trio swept the podium in 2019, with Semenuk taking the win, Rheeder second, and van Steenbergen third. All three qualify automatically based on that result.

The fourth rider, Kurt Sorge, earns his ticket to Utah as one of the five wild card athletes. While his riding is wild, Sorge is no stranger to Red Bull Rampage. The Nelson, B.C. rider is the first three-time winner of the freeride event, a feat only matched by Semenuk in 2019.

A fifth Canadian, Graham Agassiz, declined his invitation to the event to properly recover from an ankle injury he sustained early in 2021.

International rookies and returning favourites

Riders from around the world are headed to Utah for the 20th anniversary of Red Bull Rampage. There’s a mix of new faces and returning favourites. Andreu Lacondeguy, winner in 2014, is returning. As is the U.S.’s Cam Zink, winner way back in 2010.

Newer faces will include Brage Vestavik, Norway’s break-out star from X-Games Real MTB, and the U.S.’s Jaxson Riddle.

All the action will be broadcast live on Red Bull TV.

2021 Red Bull Rampage athlete list

Pre-Qualified Athletes:

Brendan Fairclough (GBR)

Szymon Godziek (POL)

Tyler McCaul (USA)

Ethan Nell (USA)

Brett Rheeder (CAN)

Brandon Semenuk (CAN)

Carson Storch(USA)

Kyle Strait (USA)

Vincent Tupin (FRA)

Tom Van Steenbergen (CAN)

Wildcards:

Andreu Lacondeguy (ES-CT)

Jaxson Riddle (USA)

Kurt Sorge (CAN)

Brage Vestavik (NOR)

Cam Zink (USA)

Alternates:

Thomas Genon (BEL)

Emil Johansson (SWE)

Reed Boggs (USA)

DJ Brandt (USA)

Antoine Bizet (FRA)