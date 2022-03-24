Brook MacDonald rides his Dream Track

Not everyone gets a second chance. When Brook MacDonald broke his back at Mont-Sainte-Anne, there was a very real chance he would never be on a bike again. Instead, he put an incredible effort into getting back on his feet, on a bike, and between the tape with his inspiring return to World Cup racing. With that goal achieved, The Bulldog is making the most of his time on the bike. Enter: Brook Macdonald and his very own Dream Track.

You can bet the hours spent re-learning to walk and waiting to ride again weren’t idle. After months of relearning to ride, with bikes on his mind the whole time, MacDonald had more than a few ideas for what a perfect track would look like.

Now, with help from Remy Morton, MacDonald made his Dream Track a reality.

Brook MacDonald: Dream Track

What’s Red Bull say about The Bulldog’s Dream Track?

Brook “The Bulldog” MacDonald is back! Back riding bikes all day every day! No race tape this time around, but that doesn’t mean the MTB heavyweight from New Zealand held back. On the contrary, Brook let his imagination loose for this one. To build his Dream Track, he joined forces with Remy Morton and the result is nothing short of MTB magic.

