Canadians start 2023 season in fine form

Canadian racers are off to a fast start to the 2023 season, already landing wins and podiums around the globe. Canada’s fastest cross country and downhill racers are scattered around the world chasing early opportunities to test out how their winter training worked and, so far, it’s all going quite well.

Downhill: Goldstone’s elite debut down under

Jackson Goldstone already has a win racing against elite racers, soaring through the Red Bull Hardline course last fall to take gold while still technically a junior, but his first chance to race as an elite came over the weekend at Cannonball MTB Festival in Thredbo, Australia. With the festival doubling as Australian national championships, the Canadian lined up against a stacked international field including Troy Brosnan, the iconic Sam Hill and Goldstone’s Syndicate teammates. The Canadian floated through the long, brutal Cannonball track to take the win ahead of Giant Factory Racing’s new signing, Luke Meier-Smith.

Over in South America, the Sunshine Coast’s Forrest Riesco finished fourth at the Costa Rican Open of Downhill. The U.S.A.’s Neko Mullaly landed the win there. Garrett MacIntosh (Dunbar) added an eighth-place finish for Canada.

Quebec’s Tristan Lemire also announced he is joining the new Transition Factory Racing team for 2023.

Cross Country: Spanish gold and Florida silver

On the cross country side, Canadians were spread out between Spain and Puerto Rico. Warm weather suited Canada’s snowbirds well, with hardware earned in both locations.

Carter Woods (Giant Factory Off-Road Team) landed his first win of the season in the under-23 men’s XCO at Chelva in Spain. That follows another strong result last week in La Nucia, Spain, where Woods was the third-fastest under-23 in the elite men’s XCO race. Jenn Jackson (Liv Factory Racing) finished 20th in the elite women’s race the following day.

Over in Puerto Rico, Canadian elite cross country national champion Emily Batty (Canyon) landed a second-place finish in the elite women’s XCO at Clasico de Florida. Léandre Bouchard (Forresco Holdings ProCo RL Pro Team) finished third in the elite men’s XCO. Cindy Montambault, of the new Project Dialed-In team, and Tyler Orschel (ZeroUno Factory Racing) both finished fifth in their elite races. Nathan Hauber added another Canadian podium, placing second in the junior men’s XCO at the Clasico de Florida.