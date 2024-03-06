Danny Hart joins new Continental GT squad

It’s been a turbulent start to 2024 for a few of downhill’s best riders. But, out of the bad news, other exciting new things are starting. Today, Danny Hart announced he’s joining the new Continental GT squad that is emerging from the still smouldering ashes of Nukeproof’s racing program.

With the collapse of Wiggle/CRC, its associated brands Nukeproof and Vitus were also in trouble. For racers like Continental Nukeproof’s downhill team, that meant their bike sponsor evaporated with just months until the season starts. That left top riders like Veronica Widmann, Harry Malloy and Chris Cummings without a bike sponsor. Iconic ex-downhill turned enduro racer Sam Hill is also without a frame sponsor going into the 20234 season.

The organization behind that Continental Nukeproof squad quickly announced it would be looking for a new partnership. Today it announced that the team will be Continental GT going forward. Widmann, Malloy and Cummings are all part of the new-look squad.

Danny Hart joins Continental GT

The bigger news is that Danny Hart is also joining Continental GT. The legendary racer and two-time world champion left Cube Factory Racing at the end of the 2023 season and was quite public about the fact that he didn’t initially have a new home as the calendar turned over into 2024.

With Hart, Widmann, Malloy and Cummings, the team is looking stronger than ever. It’s great to see Hart find support for 2024 and, with the closure of GT Factory Racing, good to see the brand will still be represented on the World Cup circuit for 2024.

From Continental GT Racing:

INTRODUCING CONTINENTAL GT RACING

So much change in so little time, 2x World Champion Danny Hart will be joining our roster for 2024 and we couldn’t be happier. Danny is a good friend of the team, and it’s an honour to have such established talent join us on our team’s journey. I’m sure along with Veronika Widmann, Chris Cumming and Harry Molloy we’re only going to continue the success of previous years.

A whirlwind is all I can describe the start of the year for this team. Fortunately, GT has come onboard to become our frame for the foreseeable future. We’re so grateful for them stepping in so late in the day and we are beyond stoked to have them with us on our program. Not only that but we’ve got some new partners in the form of Kenny Clothing, TRP and Renthal to join our already stacked collection of sponsors.

Although it’s not the way we thought our year would be starting, it’s definitely looking like we’re in for another fantastic year. Please come and say “Hi” at the pits if you happen to be passing and we’ll see you at the races.