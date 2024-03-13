Devinci shifts focus from racing to “The Movement”

When Cycles Devinci shut down its long-running Devinci Global Racing program in the fall, the Quebec brand hinted something new would be coming in its place. That new thing is The Movement. With the Movement comes a new supporting community grant program.

Devinci rolls out the Movement with four big, very Canadian names. Yoann Barelli, Steve Vanderhoek, Georgia Astle and Jack “Thicc Jibs” Pelland give the Quebec team a very west coast B.C. vibe. The core four will be joined by Devinci athletes and abmassadors to form some sort of collective around the Movement.

Georgia Astle Yoann Barelli. Photo: Liam Wallace Steve Vanderhoek. Photo: Liam Wallace Jack Pelland. Photo: Liam Wallace

With the new format, Devinci is clearly shifting away from racing and towards less timed events and video production. But the team will still be at some events. Red Bull Cerro Abajo series, Crankworx World Tour, Barelli’s Tour de Gnar, Canadian downhill nationals and maybe even Mont-Sainte-Anne World Cup, BCBR’s eMTB festival Mega Volt and Astle returning to Dark Horse Invitational are all on the schedule for 2024.

Devinci Community Grant Program

To support this new direction, Devinci is launching a new Community Grant Program. The brand says the goal is “reinforcing the brand’s mission to build riders and their communities. “

“This initiative has been created to support North American cycling clubs, trail associations, and organizations with financial assistance to fund development projects within their communities for 2024 and beyond.”

Find out more about and, hey, maybe even apply yourself over at the Community Grant Program landing page.