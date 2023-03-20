Emilly Johnston scores elite top-10 at Swiss Bike Cup

Under-23 B.C. racer Emilly Johnston earned her first top-10 in an elite women’s HC XCO over the weekend. Racing in the Swiss Bike Cup in Gränichen, the Trek Future Racing finished 10th.

HC is the UCI’s highest race designation below World Cup racing. The Gränichen XCO, part of the highly competitive Swiss Bike Cup series, attracted a powerhouse field of top international talent.

Johnston finished 10th in the elite women’s XCO behind race-winner, and past World Cup winner Alessandra Keller (Thomus Maxon). Nicole Koller (Ghost Factory Racing) placed second, just ahead of Tokyo Olympic Games winner Jolanda Neff (Trek Factory Racing).

Johnston was also the third-fastest under-23 woman in the race, behind Gina Galuori and Ronja Blöchlinger. The under-23 women’s field raced with the elite women in Gränichen.

The Swiss Bike Cup success wraps up a successful block of European racing for the Canadian since joining Trek Future Racing. That started with a strong result at the Mediterranean Cup stage mountain bike stage race.

Luca Schwarzbauer (Canyon Cllctv) earned a solid victory in the elite men’s XCO. Mathias Flückiger (Thomus Maxon) showed speed in his return to racing following the overturning of a provisional suspension, placing second ahead of 2020 world champion Jordan Sarrou.

Results: Swiss Bike Cup – Gränichen (UCI HC XCO)

Elite Men

1) Luca Schwarzbauer (Canyon Cllctv) 1:25:06

2) Mathias Flückiger (Thomus Maxon) 1:25:35

3) Jordan Sarrou (Team BMC ) 1:26:37

Elite Women

1) Alessandra Keller (Thomus Maxon) 1:27:20

2) Nicole Koller (Ghost Factory Racing) 1:28:26

3) Jolanda Neff (Trek Factory Racing) 1:28:28

10) Emilly Johnston (Trek Future Racing) 1:31:49

Full Results: 2023 Swiss Bike Cup – Gränichen XCO