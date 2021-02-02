Emily Batty is bringing “Ambitions” back for a second season

After a long, four-year hiatus, Emily Batty is bringing her web series Ambitions back for a second season.

The last time Ambitions aired was way back in 2016, following the Rio Olympics. Much has changed since then. After 12 years with Trek Factory Racing, Batty has a new team. The Ontario racer announced she will race Canyon Bicycles in 2021 and onward.

In the trailer, the shockingly personal negative comments and criticisms the Canadian faces online are contrasted with her numerous, and remarkable achievements on the bike.

Fourth at the 2016 Olympics Games. Twice bronze in the elite women’s mountain bike world championships. Five elite women’s XCO Canadian championship titles, including a still-running streak of four consecutive titles.

The stats are impressive and hard to argue with. Just as importantly, with a fresh start at Canyon, we can’t see what lies in Batty’s future!

With Ambitions back for a second season, Batty’s fans in Canada and around the world will get to join along for the ride.

Watch the trailer for Season Two of Ambitions below. Then stay tuned for when the first episode drops.

Emily Batty: Ambitions Season Two Trailer

What’s Emily Batty say about the upcoming second season of Ambitions?

“It’s been nearly 4 years since the last episode of Ambitions with Emily Batty was produced and thanks to Canyon Bicycles​ and all of the new team sponsors, the series is back and better than ever for a second season.

The series is a collective effort brought to you by Adam Morka, Liam Murphy, Brian Hunt and a cohort of other talented videographers.

Throughout the series, the team will document Emily’s pursuit of performance and the lifestyle that comes along with it, plus quite a few guest appearances.”