“Fast Life” looks at the rivalries that make World Cup racing memorable

There is nothing more exciting in the realm of sports than a great rivalry. Two athletes at the top of their game, going head-to-head to earn the right to call themselves the best in the world.

In downhill mountain biking right now, that rivalry is between Loïc Bruni and Amaury Pierron. The two French riders have been battling for two years, with each taking rounds. Amazingly, the pair remain friends on and off the bike. They cheer each other on, even as they put every effort into besting each other on track.

Meanwhile, the women’s cross country field is so strong that the list of favorites on any given weekend can not be distilled down to a single rivalry. Instead, the battle to be the best in the world includes a short list of the best riders in the world. Kate Courtney quickly added herself to that list when she won the 2018 XCO world championships.

In 2019, Courtney found herself lining up all season against names like Jolanda Neff, Pauline Ferrand Prevot and Canada’s top contenders Emily Batty, Catharine Pendrel and Haley Smith. After earning the rainbow jersey, Courtney was suddenly a favorite among favorites, not just a contender.

As the season progressed, the battle for the World Cup overall title quickly narrowed down to two athletes. Courtney, and Swiss star Jolanda Neff. Which racer would find the consistent success needed for a World Cup title?

If you missed Episode 3 of The Fast Life over the long weekend, you can catch up with Finn Iles, Kate Courtney and Loïc Bruni below. The topic? Mountain biking’s mental game, and physical toll. It’s a good one.

If you’re just catching up with Fast Life, the series is now in its third season. The three stars, Canada’s Finn Iles, the U.S.’s Kate Courtney, and France’s Loïc Bruni are taking on the 2019 World Cup XCO and downhill season.

