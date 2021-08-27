Home > MTB

Finn Iles leads Canadians in Elite Downhill worlds qualification

Rowdy Val di Sole track delivers drama on Friday in Italy

Photo by: Bartek Wolinksi / Red Bull Content Pool
August 27, 2021

World championships are back at Val di Sole and the track is looking rougher than ever. The gnarly conditions delivered plenty of excitement during Friday’s qualification, with several big names, including Brook MacDonald and Loic Bruni hitting the deck hard.

Finn Iles leads the Canadian elites into Sunday’s finals, after qualifying 10th. Seven Canadians in total will line up for elite finals in Val di Sole. They join the strong Canadian junior contingent that stormed into a raft of top-10 qualification results earlier on Friday.

Elite Women

Two Canadians are entered in the elite women’s downhill race. Rachel Pageau and Jennifer McHugh. Both rank inside the top-20 after Friday’s qualifying round. Pageau set the 17th fastest time, even after a hard fall in practice. McHugh is 20th, appearing in her first European downhill event.

Vali Holl leads the elite women, crushing the Val di Sole track in 4:10.696. The young Austrian has two world champions chasing close behind. 2019 world champion Myriam Nicole and 2020 world champ Camille Balanche placed second and third, 1.079 and 2.144 seconds back. They’ll be joined by Tahnee Seagrave in Sunday’s final, who is nursing a neck injury in Val di Sole but makes it through to the finals via her status as a protected rider.

Elite Men

Finn Iles leads Canada’s elite men into Sunday’s finals after qualifying 10th on Friday. Iles is 6.146 seconds behind Loris Vergier, who set the day’s fastest time. French riders set four of the seven fastest times in elite men’s qualifying, even with defending champ Loic Bruni limping across the line in 66th after a wild crash. Antoine Vidal, Thibault Daprela and Benoit Coulanges qualified third, fifth and seventh. Laurie Greenland (2nd), Greg Minnaar (4th) and Troy Brosnan (6th) disrupted the French party in qualifying.

Behind Iles, Mark Wallace was the next fastest Canuck, qualifying 26th. Elliot Jamieson followed in 32nd and Lucas Cruz in 37th. Gabe Nuron is 51st going into Sunday, racing in his first world champs.

Downhill world championship finals take place Sunday, Aug. 29 in Val di Sole, Italy. Before that, the under-23 and elite cross country racers line up for their title races on Saturday, Aug. 28. Here’s how you can follow the action from back in Canada.

Elite Women: Downhill

1 HOLL Valentina AUT 4:10.696
2 NICOLE Myriam FRA +1.079
3 BALANCHE Camille SUI +2.144
4 FARINA Eleonora ITA +4.605
5 HRASTNIK Monika SLO +7.867
6 WIDMANN Veronika ITA +8.342
7 CABIROU Marine FRA +10.484
8 BLEWITT Jessica NZL +11.915
9 JOHNSET Mille NOR +16.432
10 HOFFMANN Nina GER +21.914
11 NEWKIRK Anna USA +22.045
12 SIEGENTHALER Emilie SUI +23.288
13 BERNARD Mathilde FRA +25.724
14 SALAZAR Mariana ESA +28.485
15 DELEST Agnes FRA +28.915
16 PARTON Mikayla GBR +29.378
17 PAGEAU Rachel CAN +33.278
18 RONNING Frida Helena NOR +36.042
19 HOGIE Abigail USA +40.582
20 MCHUGH Jennifer CAN +44.033
21 RICHTER Raphaela GER +53.496
22 IJURKO Ainhoa ESP +54.866
23 WELZEL Justine GER +56.998
24 FISHER Stacey GBR +57.239
25 NEISSL Marlena AUT +57.893
26 TORREGROSA SANCHO Telma ESP +1:00.205
27 SKELTON Kailey USA +1:03.043
28 HAYDEN Mazie USA +1:05.449
29 SHARP Katherine GBR +1:19.450
30 HORVAT Spela SLO +1:30.494
31 THIES Sabine RSA +1:33.374
DU TOIT Frances RSA DNF
SEAGRAVE Tahnee GBR DNF

Elite Men: Downhill

1 VERGIER Loris FRA 3:32.440
2 GREENLAND Laurie GBR +0.990
3 VIDAL Antoine FRA +1.506
4 MINNAAR Greg RSA +1.536
5 DAPRELA Thibaut FRA +2.386
6 BROSNAN Troy AUS +2.928
7 COULANGES Benoit FRA +4.406
8 TRUMMER David AUT +5.022
9 WALKER Matt GBR +5.673
10 ILES Finn CAN +6.146
11 A’HERN Kye AUS +7.406
12 SHAW Luca USA +7.594
13 MEIER-SMITH Luke AUS +7.664
14 NORTON Dakotah USA +7.689
15 KERR Henry IRL +7.931
16 PENE Tuhoto-Ariki NZL +8.144
17 BLENKINSOP Samuel NZL +8.290
18 KOLB Andreas AUT +8.386
19 PIERRON Amaury FRA +8.748
20 MARIN Alex ESP +8.808
21 HATTON Charlie GBR +9.271
22 DICKSON Jacob IRL +9.508
23 LEVESQUE Dylan FRA +9.576
24 WILSON Reece GBR +9.678
25 KERR Bernard GBR +9.759
26 WALLACE Mark CAN +9.925
27 ZWAR Oliver SWE +10.155
28 ZWAR KVIST Benjamin SWE +10.285
29 ROJCEK Adam SVK +10.495
30 BAECHLER Yannick SUI +10.638
31 HARTENSTERN Max GER +10.824
32 JAMIESON Elliot CAN +10.905
33 FEARON Connor AUS +11.356
34 HAWKESBY-BROWNE Finn NZL +12.000
35 PALAZZARI Davide ITA +12.404
36 DOOLEY Austin USA +12.480
37 CRUZ Lucas CAN +12.670
38 WEBER Basil SUI +12.795
39 GALE Sam NZL +12.945
40 FISCHBACH Johannes GER +13.238
41 BARANEK Rastislav SVK +13.411
42 SILVA Dante USA +13.432
43 BREEDEN Joe GBR +13.770
44 HARRISON Charlie USA +14.569
45 BOTTERAM Tristan NED +14.760
46 LEHMANN Lino SUI +14.816
47 MACDONALD Brook NZL +15.189
48 BERGINC Luka SLO +15.227
49 BRANNIGAN George NZL +15.824
50 LUCAS Dean AUS +16.268
51 NERON Gabriel CAN +16.660
52 ALBER Hannes ITA +16.664
53 SUAREZ ALONSO Angel ESP +17.141
54 NESTOROFF Nikolas USA +17.224
55 ERLANGSEN Theo RSA +17.946
56 HANNAH Michael AUS +17.988
57 VIEIRA Roger BRA +18.638
58 PRIES Timo GER +19.233
59 MULALLY Neko USA +19.577
60 SANCHEZ SALAZAR Camilo COL +19.594
61 PESENTI Marcello ITA +20.772
62 ERIKSSON Adam SWE +21.526
63 STEINER Julian GER +21.542
64 CUMMING Christopher IRL +22.357
65 SHERRYBLE Vladislav RCF +22.467
66 BRUNI Loic FRA +23.039
67 WILLIAMSON Greg GBR +23.672
68 ZABJEK Jure SLO +24.393
69 GOMILSCEK Zak SLO +24.638
70 MAURER Simon GER +25.432
71 GRAMATICA Riccardo ITA +26.405
72 JOHANSON Robert EST +26.445
73 AGUILAR OMODEO Pablo Andres CRC +28.520
74 STULIK Christof AUT +29.116
75 MURRAY Charles NZL +29.393
76 SEEWALD Pablo ARG +29.427
77 LEHMANN Hannes GER +33.235
78 POTGIETER Johann RSA +33.654
79 PAEZ Jeronimo ARG +34.689
80 CEPELAK Jan CZE +34.938
81 KOHUT Denis SVK +35.078
82 LAMM Nico GER +35.129
83 MARKU Genc ALB +40.079
84 THIRION Remi FRA +41.410
85 GATEV Stivian BUL +44.237
86 SPIEGELER BARRERA Marvin Alberto GUA +47.073
87 ASON Juan ARG +1:05.624
88 CABRERA MIERES Roberto CHI +1:11.861
89 IVANOV Denis LTU +1:24.866
90 HART Danny GBR +1:54.267
91 SVIDERSKIS Rokas LTU +1:55.752
92 GARGASAS Karolis LTU +2:01.785