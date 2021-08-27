Home > MTB

Hemstreet and Goldstone second in junior DH qualifying at world championships

August 27, 2021

Qualifying is done at downhill world championships in Val di Sole, Italy, and the Canadians are looking fast. Gracey Hemstreet and Jackson Goldstone led the Canuck juniors, both ranking second after Friday’s runs down the rocky, steep worlds track. Four more Canadians squeezed into the top-10 along with Hemstreet and Goldstone ahead of Sunday’s finals.

Junior Women

Gracey Hemstreet was a late addition to the Canadian team due to an early season injury, but the Sunshine Coast racer is clearly already back up to speed. Hemstreet qualified second in Val di Sole, behind Bulgaria’s Izabela Yankova.

Emmy Lan, the Canadian junior women’s downhill national champion, followed close behind in ninth. Lily Boucher and Vanessa Bruneau followed in 23th and 14th, rounding out Canada’s junior women’s entries. All four Canadians are first year juniors, looking fast in their first experience with European racing.

Junior Men

Jackson Goldstone showed Friday he has the pace to continue his stellar debut downhill season, seeding second behind 2020 junior world champion Oisin O’Callaghan of Ireland. Goldstone will have to make up 1.328 seconds if he wants to add world champion to the two World Cup wins and Canadian national title he’s already earned this season.

Tristan Lemire and Jakob Jewett are also in the tightly-packed top-10 after qualification and well within striking distance of the podium. Lemire set the sixth fastest time, after a heavy crash Friday morning in training, and Jewett eighth. Both are within six seconds of the day’s fastest time.

Three more Canadians clustered around 15th position. Wei Tien Ho, Coen Skrypnek and Marcus Goguen placed 14th, 15th and 16th in qualification. It’s the first year of racing overseas for all three, too. Finally, Cole Stinson placed 29th.

All the Canadian riders move on to finals. Those take place Sunday, Aug. 29 in Val di Sole, Italy. Junior races won’t be televised, but here’s how you can watch elite racing.

Results: 2021 UCI mountain bike world championships

Junior Women: Downhill

1 YANKOVA Izabela BUL 4:38.260
2 HEMSTREET Gracey CAN +6.558
3 GUTOEHRLE Sophie AUT +8.731
4 PIERRINI Leona FRA +13.309
5 CLAVEL Vicky FRA +15.302
6 HAUGOM Kine NOR +16.452
7 DA MOCOGNO Delia SUI +16.690
8 VAN DER VELDEN Siel BEL +19.664
9 LAN Emmy CAN +19.784
10 ERICKSON Ella USA +20.868
11 GONZALEZ GRIMAU Aina ESP +30.789
12 ARTZ Emma USA +42.823
13 BOUCHER Lily CAN +48.202
14 BRUNEAU Vanessa CAN +1:03.128
15 KUCHYNKOVA Simonka SVK +1:27.729

Junior Men: Downhill

1 O CALLAGHAN Oisin IRL 3:40.207
2 GOLDSTONE Jackson CAN +1.328
3 CAPPELLO Davide ITA +3.955
4 LUFFMAN Dennis GBR +4.730
5 HOFMANN Noah AUT +5.118
6 LEMIRE Tristan CAN +5.137
7 WILLIAMS Jordan GBR +5.446
8 JEWETT Jakob CAN +5.841
9 WILLIAMS Preston GBR +7.111
10 MEIER-SMITH Remy AUS +7.734
11 FRANCOZ Alix FRA +8.267
12 JOHNSTON Guy NZL +8.741
13 REIS Nuno POR +9.455
14 HO Wei Tien CAN +10.766
15 SKRYPNEK Coen CAN +11.276
16 GOGUEN Marcus CAN +14.066
17 MAPLES Dylan USA +14.182
18 MENOYO BUSQUETS Pau ESP +14.209
19 CRAIK Ethan GBR +14.336
20 WAYMAN Alex NZL +16.145
21 PIERCY Jack GBR +17.272
22 DAVIS Oliver AUS +18.032
23 BAECHLER Nicolas SUI +18.247
24 GUILLO Tom FRA +18.283
25 HOLGUIN VILLA Sebastian COL +18.494
26 SMETS Steffen GER +20.661
27 DRISCOLL Andrew USA +21.404
28 LINDSEY Dean USA +22.259
29 STINSON Cole CAN +22.639
30 TOPKAROGLOU Alexandros GRE +23.872
31 BRODIE William GBR +24.627
32 SMITH Connor GBR +24.942
33 STEVENS-MCNAB Lachlan NZL +26.287
34 NOVOTNY Robin CZE +27.712
35 VANREUSEL Kelian BEL +27.737
36 MARTIN Loic FRA +28.743
37 CHOMIST Patrik SVK +29.611
38 JOHANSSON JONES Gustaf SWE +29.912
39 GAZZOLA Guglielmo ITA +30.586
40 BRANNEN Ryan GBR +33.947
41 AUGUSTSSON Daniel SWE +37.010
42 MACDERMID James NZL +37.173
43 CVINGER David CZE +40.339
44 MICHA Jakob GER +42.598
45 ECHARDT KLING Kewin SWE +46.619
46 STROM Christopher FIN +48.822
47 FILIPIC Mel SLO +57.690
48 SCHLEBES Nico GER +59.361
49 LUSENBERG Kenth EST +1:09.915
50 MOLDVAI Andras HUN +1:45.285
51 RIEGER Lorenz AUT +1:47.227
52 GRASLAUB MIRO Arnau AND +1:50.658
53 MASSEGLIA Lorenzo FRA +2:34.153
