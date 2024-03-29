Friday Film Fest: Aggy living versus The Rise vacationing

There are a ton of web edits released every week. We wade through it all to bring you the best. Make your weekend better. Turn up the good. Turn down the suck.

Graham Agassiz: This is Living

Graham Agassiz grabs a Dad Cam and heads to Darkfest where he hits the world’s biggest jumps and … goes fishing?

The Rise: Pastel de Ride teaser

“Last fall, we headed to Portugal with a solid crew of riders and cooked up a 25-minute long video of nothing but pure street riding around the beautiful city of Lisbon. The full Video is set to be released in April, stay tuned for premiere dates to be announced soon!”

Sound of Speed: Jess Blewitt Jungle Rippin’

Red Bull’s Sound of Speed series continues with Jess Blewitt ripping the Rotorua forests in New Zealand. Fast!

Colby Pringle: When it all Comes Together

Canadian shredder Colby Pringle does his best to destroy Race Face’s new Era wheelset.

