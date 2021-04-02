Gee Atherton’s Slate Line is sketchy and kind of insane

Gee Atherton is absolutely on a tear. While waiting for racing to return, the former downhill world champion and Red Bull Rampage competitor is pushing his limits on the bike. And, along the way, the limits of what is possible on a bike. The latest installment Slate Line pushes that quest even further.

First was The Ridgeline, a massive set of tightly spaced, high speed jumps teetering on the edge of a huge cliff. After avoiding disaster there – albeit just barely – Atherton is on to the next challenge.

The Slate Line is a whole different type of terrifying. Riding down the crazy steep edge of an old mine site, on extremely sharp rocks is all kinds of sketchy. Throw in a couple open mine shafts – that look like they disappear into the center of the earth – and The Slate Line is not for the feint of heart.

Gee Atherton – The Slate Line

What do the Atherton’s have to say about Gee’s Slate Line?

The Slate Line is the brand new edit from Gee Atherton, the World Champion mountain-biker renowned as one of the toughest and most daring riders in the sport.

Following hot on the heels of his death-defying and spectacularly exposed “The Ridgeline” Gee tackles a new line at a disused slate quarry in Wales. In his constant quest to progress the sport Gee sets out to conquer a moving mountain with one of the biggest gaps he’s ever jumped and a super-sharp surface where any mistake will not be forgiven.

Filmers: Will Evans, Callum Philpott & Dan Griffiths

Editor: Will Evans

Post Production Audio: Keith White Audio

Colour Grading: Colour By Rodgers

The Dig Crew: Jamie Robertson, Alf Raynor, Jim Monro, Sam Malster Ant Taylor