Giant Canada closes Off-Road Team

After three successful years, Giant Canada Off-Road Team is going on hiatus. In that time, the development team run by Giant Canada earned wins, podiums and fullfilled its role of helping young athletes find their way from junior to elite programs.

The team first launched in 2019 as a three rider development program before officially forming as GCORT with five riders in 2020. Alumni include Cody Scott, now on Competitive Edge Racing, and Jonathan Helly, who now races Enduro World Cup for We Are One.

The team wasn’t just successful in supporting riders as they moved up the ranks, though. It had its own long list of successes that made that possible.

Lief Rodgers earned Enduro World Series / Enduro World Cup podiums in the under-21 category. While with Giant Canada Off-Road Team, Noah Rubuliak earned a pair of national titles reflecting the squads interdisciplinary openess. One in under-21 enduro and another in u19 Kierin on the track. His older brother Jacob Rubuliak won men’s junior national time trial championship in 2019 while on the development program and later set a Canadian Everesting record.