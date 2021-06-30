This is 40: Greg Minnaar explains his incredible World Cup longevity

Greg Minnaar stands out as, without question, the active World Cup downhill racer with the longest and most successful career. With victories spanning two decades, the G.O.A.T. isn’t done, either. Heading into the second 2021 World Cup, in Les Gets, France, Andrew Neethling dives into how the 40-year-old stays motivated and stays fast.

For Minnaar, the motivation is the same as ever: winning races.

“If you don’t think you can win, then it’s time to quit.” Greg Minnaar says in Finding Balance.

In 2020, Minnaar did just that. He won his 22nd World Cup race in Lousa, Portugal. Two days later, he nearly won another.

How Minnaar gets to to the podium has changed over the years, though. Neethling visits Minnaar at home in Pietermaritzburg, to find out more about how the South African prepares for a World Cup season.

Finding Balance: Greg Minnaar and Andrew Neethling