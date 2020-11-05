Highlights from a wild weekend of World Cup racing in Lousã

Lousã delivered a thrilling final weekend of World Cup racing, wrapping up in style a season that almost didn’t happen. First time winners, historic wins, and the return of two world champions, it was four days of excitement in Portugal.

The doubleheader downhill weekend was the World Cup’s first visit to Lousã. With an all-new track, the venue delivered in spades. Fast sections, big jumps, and wildly technical steeps. Plus, for the first time in 2020, very little rain. It all came together for a thrilling weekend.

Greg Minnaar amped up the excitement, winning his 22nd career World Cup. Myriam Nicole and Loïc Bruni, 2019 world champions, both notched their first wins of the new season. And Tracey Hannah raced her final World Cup of a long and storied career.

It was a busy four days in Lousã. Catch up with all the action from the Elite races with full highlights from each race below.

Women Elite Highlights: World Cup Downhill Round 3 – Lousã, Portugal

Men Elite Highlights: World Cup Downhill Round 3 – Lousã, Portugal

Women Elite Highlights: World Cup Downhill Round 4 – Lousã, Portugal

Men Elite Highlights: World Cup Downhill Round 4 – Lousã, Portugal

If that’s not enough excitement for you, watch the full winning runs from both rounds. Minnaar and Nicole’s Round 3 wins as well as Bruni and Cabirou’s final round victories.