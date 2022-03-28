Watch: Highlights from Lourdes World Cup DH #1

Lourdes, France kicked off the 2022 World Cup season in spectacular fashion, including Finn Iles’ best ever elite result.

If you don’t have time to watch the full replay, Red Bull’s reveling in the action with a full 11 minute highlight reel of the top runs.

For Canadian fans, not all the action was televised. Before the elites took to the course, Gracey Hemstreet and Jackson Goldstone swept the junior downhill World Cup wins on Saturday. The two young Canadians both put in solid winning times, setting the stage for Iles impressive finish in the elite men’s race.

Watch the fastest elites from DH World Cup #1 in Lourdes, France below.

Best Downhill Runs from Lourdes – 2022 UCI DH World Cup #1

What’s Red Bull say about the opening round of its final World Cup season?

Well, we couldn’t have asked for a better way to kick off the ’22 Downhill MTB season. The holy soils of Lourdes, France delivered spectacular racing, roaring french crowds, unpredictable results and insane tension from start to finish.

In the women’s it was Swiss national Champion Camille Balanche, who held it together and managed to finish first, just 0.6 seconds in front of Myriam Nicole and Tahnee Seagrave.

In the Men Elite Finn Iles seemed to be flying all weekend long, yet it was the French man Amaury Pierron who laid down one hell of a run and finished 0.8 seconds ahead of Finn. Loic Bruni went gas to flat, but didn’t manage to cope with the speed of Pierron in the bottom section of the track and finished in 3rd.