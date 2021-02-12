Interview: Laurie Arseneault on her new Canyon team

Today Laurie Arseneault announced that she will be racing with Canyon for 2021. It’s big news for the Quebec rider as she steps up from a very successful under-23 career to race against the elite women at this year’s World Cups.

We caught up with Arseneault over the phone at the Canyon team’s training camp to talk about the new team, her new training partner and teammate, Emily Batty, and what 2021 will look like for the young Canadian.

Canadian Cycling Magazine: So with the cancellation of last year’s racing, 2021 will be your first year of elite racing?

Laurie Arseneault: Yeah, I was supposed to be first year elite in 2020, but I haven’t had the chance to go to the World Cups. So this year will be my first year.

That can be a big step up from under-23. Are you looking forward to the change?

Oh, I’m really looking forward to it. I’ve always dreamed of racing with the elites, so it’s going to be a real party for me! I’m really excited.

You’ll be making the jump to elite with Emily Batty as teammate. Is she helping you at all with the transition?

She has so much experience, she’s been through it all. So it’s nice to learn from her and follow her training a little bit.

She’s just so excited too, so it makes me happy that she’s happy. It’ll be fun to learn from her for sure.

And you’re currently in Victoria, B.C.?

Yeah, for the team’s first training camp.

Is this different from your usual winter training camps?

I usually spend all my winter in Quebec, so it’s actually warmer than usual. I always train in Quebec in the winter, so it’s always so cold. It’s still cold right now in Victoria, but less cold than in Quebec. So I’m lucky now. [Editors note: It is -5C in Victoria today]

So this is your first time training with Emily Batty as part of the same team. How is it having her as your training partner this winter?

It’s nice because I’m learning from a different style of training. So it’s super motivating.

I think we are both entering the year with a lot of motivation. We are two different riders so it’ll be a good balance and it’s good motivation.

Have you had a chance to connect with the people at Canyon yet?

I haven’t met everyone yet, but it’s a very nice sponsor and the bikes are just so sick. I think we’re all happy to ride the bikes. I’m excited to meet more people at Canyon.

At the start of 2020 you had surgery on your shoulder following a crash in 2019. How is recovery going?

It’s been such a tough year. It was a huge adventure for me, with it being my first surgery. In the beginning – and this was before COVID – I had to sacrifice some racing and stop my season. It was hard mentally, but I learned so much from it. I think you become stronger mentally after an injury, so I wouldn’t exchange it for anything. It’s a part of me now.

I recovered super well. There’s still some physio to do, but I’m good on the bike – I can do everything. The body is magical!

What’s your racing plan for this season, and what goals have you set out for your first elite season?

The goal for me is to learn and get a lot of experience in the elite racing. Everything is new for me so I just want to get in the groove a little bit, and just be happy to race.

We’re going to do the World Cups and a few races between those. And yeah, we’re staying open to any changes.