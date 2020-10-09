Athletes pay tribute to Jordie Lunn on anniversary of his passing
It's been one year since we lost the Canadian freeride legendPhoto by: Jordie Lunn Bike Park
This week marks one year since the Canadian, and global mountain bike community lost Jordie Lunn. On the anniversary of his passing, athletes from around the world are sharing their memories of the larger-than-life freerider.
Born in Parksville, B.C., Lunn’s 20-year career spanned from downhill to freeride. His achievements across disciplines are numerous, including the first elite men’s top-20 in downhill World Cup racing, and his numerous trade-mark freeride and dirtjump tricks.
Later, Lunn returned to fame with his iconic Rough AF video series. Building and riding his own jaw-dropping stunts on Vancouver Island, the three-part series re-established Lunn’s place in the world of freeride. His creative, bury features were true to the roots of freeride, and inspired riders around the world.
Legacy of kindness
It’s Lunn’s personality and generosity off the bike that has shone through since his passing, though. While Lunn has a rough, tattoo’d appearance, those that knew him still remember him for his kindness, gentleness, loyalty as a friend and fierce enthusiasm for life and for mountain biking.
Two theme’s connect this week’s tributes to Lunn. His incredible skill and work ethic on the bike, and his kindness off the bike.
These two sides of Lunn came together in his coaching. He was passionate about teaching and inspiring the next generation of riders.
This tradition continues on in the Jordie Lunn Memorial Park. Nearing completing in Victoria, B.C., the park brings together riders of all disciplines and abilities in one place. Darren Berrecloth’s jump lines run from pro-level to beginner-friendly. Velosolutions Canada’s pumptrack is split into beginner and advanced sections. Trails, cyclocross skills areas, and family-friendly paths will tie Lunn’s legacy park together, and to the surrounding community.
Read through the tributes to Lunn below, then get out and ride your bike this weekend.
Thomas Vanderham
One of my favourite @jordielunn moments, frozen in time perfectly by @margusriga • At Hoffest 2016, rain kept us from riding the big jumps until the last day. A marathon session ensued- 8 hours straight of riding some of the baddest jumps in the world, but somehow that wasn’t enough for Jordy. As the rest of riders traded their bikes in for beers Jord kept the session going by himself. He wasn’t putting on a show for us but riding for the pure joy of it, he just didn’t want the session to end. Darkness finally forced him to call out his last run and we gathered on the top of the landing to cheer him on. He threw the horns to cap off one of the best days any of us had experienced on a bike. I miss you brother, thinking of you and your family today 🤘
Graham Agassiz
Bas van Steenbergen
Geoff Gulevich
I can’t believe it’s been a year since you left us. At the time I couldn’t think of the words… You inspired everybody around you and treated everyone you met as an equal. You marched to the beat of your own drum and didn’t give AF what anyone thought. Your unmistakable laugh put an infectious smile on everyone within the area. I learned so much from you and am trying everyday to live up to your level. Miss you brother.❤️🍻 @jordielunn #roughaf #livelikejordie
Darren Berrecloth
Finn Iles is racing in a custom painted Red Bull helmet that features portraits of Lunn as well as Stevie Smith under the visor. Being guided down the course by heroes is working out well so far. Iles qualified third in elite men on Friday.
Cam Zink
It’s such a weird feeling to have been such amazing friends with Jord for 15 years; living so far away from your closest friends that pass away I just feel like I’m going to see them again. I’m not religious, but who knows, maybe one day I will see him again. For now I’ll just treasure the times we had. – My brother found this photo from a UNR vs. UNLV football game when Jordie and Ryder rode in the back of my truck for 4 hours from San Diego at John Cowan’s Jump Jam. Neither of them complained. Jordie was the best at making the best of any situation, and always the most fun. Love you and Miss you Jordie! #longlivejordie
Alex Volokhov
Kyle Jameson