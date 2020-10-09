Athletes pay tribute to Jordie Lunn on anniversary of his passing

This week marks one year since the Canadian, and global mountain bike community lost Jordie Lunn. On the anniversary of his passing, athletes from around the world are sharing their memories of the larger-than-life freerider.

Born in Parksville, B.C., Lunn’s 20-year career spanned from downhill to freeride. His achievements across disciplines are numerous, including the first elite men’s top-20 in downhill World Cup racing, and his numerous trade-mark freeride and dirtjump tricks.

Later, Lunn returned to fame with his iconic Rough AF video series. Building and riding his own jaw-dropping stunts on Vancouver Island, the three-part series re-established Lunn’s place in the world of freeride. His creative, bury features were true to the roots of freeride, and inspired riders around the world.

Legacy of kindness

It’s Lunn’s personality and generosity off the bike that has shone through since his passing, though. While Lunn has a rough, tattoo’d appearance, those that knew him still remember him for his kindness, gentleness, loyalty as a friend and fierce enthusiasm for life and for mountain biking.

Two theme’s connect this week’s tributes to Lunn. His incredible skill and work ethic on the bike, and his kindness off the bike.

These two sides of Lunn came together in his coaching. He was passionate about teaching and inspiring the next generation of riders.

This tradition continues on in the Jordie Lunn Memorial Park. Nearing completing in Victoria, B.C., the park brings together riders of all disciplines and abilities in one place. Darren Berrecloth’s jump lines run from pro-level to beginner-friendly. Velosolutions Canada’s pumptrack is split into beginner and advanced sections. Trails, cyclocross skills areas, and family-friendly paths will tie Lunn’s legacy park together, and to the surrounding community.

Read through the tributes to Lunn below, then get out and ride your bike this weekend.

Thomas Vanderham

Graham Agassiz

Bas van Steenbergen

Geoff Gulevich

Darren Berrecloth

Finn Iles is racing in a custom painted Red Bull helmet that features portraits of Lunn as well as Stevie Smith under the visor. Being guided down the course by heroes is working out well so far. Iles qualified third in elite men on Friday.

Cam Zink

Alex Volokhov

Kyle Jameson