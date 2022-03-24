New 2022 bikes and first looks at the Lourdes World Cup track

The first World Cup of 2022 is almost here! That means new gear, new bikes and a return to a classic venue: Lourdes, France.

It’s a venue that’s been fast for Canadians in the past, with Finn Iles winning as a junior and Mark Wallace hitting the podium. What will 2022 bring? Watch this weekend and find out.

Until then, check-in with the new bikes and other happenings from the first World Cup pits of 2022.

Preview: Canadians to watch when World Cup racing returns at Lourdes, France

Finn Iles – 2022 Lourdes World Cup Bike + Kit Check

Finn Iles is back at Lourdes, this time as an elite. The Canadian landed two wins in two appearances in Lourdes as a junior. This time, he’s riding with the big dogs. With a brand new custom Specialized Demo and new kit, he’ll be decked out has he hunts for his first elite World Cup win.

RELATED: How to Watch: 2022 Lourdes World Cup DH

Canyon Cllctv Factory Team: Five Questions

No gear, no bikes (yet) but a quick check-in with Canada’s Mark Wallace and his Canyon Cllctv teammates in France.

Neko Mulally: In Depth – Lourdes frame (V3)

Neko Mulally is working with the iconic U.S. frame builder Frank the Welder for the 2022 World Cup season. The pair are making, testing and racing custom frames designed specifically for Mulally. The American DH racer is documenting the process – and evolution – of his race frame design. Check out what he’ll race in Lourdes with V3 of the unique design.

Danny Hart: High Pivot 2022 Cube Two15 HP Bike Check

Danny Hart built his reputation off success at the steepest World Cup tracks in the worst conditions. If there’s one rider that could shine if showers fall at Lourdes, it’s Hart. Check out the new high-pivot Cube Two15 HP the Redcar Rocket will race in France this weekend.

Dialed S.4 Ep.1 – Fox Team Reunites in Lourdes

Fox and Jordi Cortes are back for another season in the World Cup pits with the Dialed web series. To kick things off, the crew gets back together for a pre-race and pre-season chat in Lourdes.

Dialed S.4 Ep.2 – Setting up the Pits

The team sets up the pits and Canadian junior men’s downhill world champion Jackson Goldstone stops by to get Dialed before the start of his second World Cup season.

Norco Factory Team – including new teammate Gracey Hemstreet – will be looking fresh in Lourdes with their custom downhill-tuned Range bikes all dressed up for the 2022 season.