Magnus Manson returns to racing at Costa Rican DH Open

Trio of Canadians hit top-10 in opening downhill of 2022

February 16, 2022
Canada’s downhill racers are off to an early start to the 2022, season. Magnus Manson, Rachel Pageau and Henry Fitzgerald all raced the Costa Rican Open Downhill on Sunday.

It is an especially significant event for Manson. The 2018 Canadian downhill national champion returned to racing after a six-month long battle with a rare cancer. The Costa Rica event marks just over a month since Manson completed his last round of chemo. After qualifying second, Manson finished sixth overall for the Forbidden Synthesis team out of Vancouver Island. Henry Fitzgerald (Norco Factory Racing) of North Vancouver was sixth.

The race was won by U.S. racer Neko Mulally, who is striking out on his own with a custom built downhill bike for the 2022 season.

In the elite women’s event, Rachel Pageau hit the podium in her 2022 debut. The Commencal rider from Quebec placed second behind Mariana Salazar.

The early season races in South America are an opportunity for the Canadian’s to dig out from under the winter snow and earn UCI points before the World Cup season starts at the end of March in France.

Top results: 2022 Costa Rican Open Of Downhill

Elite Men

1 Neko MULALLY
FRAMEWORKS RACING
 29 USA 00:02:52.157
2 Roger VIEIRA
 28 BRA 00:02:52.918
3 Camilo SANCHEZ SALAZAR
 21 COL 00:02:53.477
4 Carlos ALFARO PERALTA
 25 PER 00:02:54.697
5 Sebastian HOLGUIN VILLA
IJ RACING-CHIGÜIRO EXTREMO TEAM
 18 COL 00:02:55.360
6 Magnus MANSON
FORBIDDEN SYNTHESIS TEAM
 24 CAN 00:02:57.581
7 Henry FITZGERALD
NORCO FACTORY TEAM
 24 CAN 00:02:58.378
8 Pablo Andres
AGUILAR OMODEO
 20 CRC 00:02:58.936
9 Stephen ESTABROOK
 31 USA 00:02:59.670
10 Steven CEBALLOS OTALVARO
 24 COL 00:02:59.860

Elite Women

1 Mariana SALAZAR
LES ARCS MOUNTAINBIKE TEAM
 28 ESA 00:03:20.415 30.00
2 Rachel PAGEAU
 27 CAN 00:03:27.888 20.00
3 Valentina ROA SANCHEZ
PROBUILDS RACING
 17 COL 00:03:36.535 15.00
4 Nara FARIA DA SILVA
 37 BRA 00:04:19.647 12.00
5 Katherine HERRERA FERNANDEZ
 37 CRC 00:05:03.218 10.00