Magnus Manson returns to racing at Costa Rican DH Open

Canada’s downhill racers are off to an early start to the 2022, season. Magnus Manson, Rachel Pageau and Henry Fitzgerald all raced the Costa Rican Open Downhill on Sunday.

It is an especially significant event for Manson. The 2018 Canadian downhill national champion returned to racing after a six-month long battle with a rare cancer. The Costa Rica event marks just over a month since Manson completed his last round of chemo. After qualifying second, Manson finished sixth overall for the Forbidden Synthesis team out of Vancouver Island. Henry Fitzgerald (Norco Factory Racing) of North Vancouver was sixth.

The race was won by U.S. racer Neko Mulally, who is striking out on his own with a custom built downhill bike for the 2022 season.

In the elite women’s event, Rachel Pageau hit the podium in her 2022 debut. The Commencal rider from Quebec placed second behind Mariana Salazar.

The early season races in South America are an opportunity for the Canadian’s to dig out from under the winter snow and earn UCI points before the World Cup season starts at the end of March in France.

Top results: 2022 Costa Rican Open Of Downhill

Elite Men

1 Neko MULALLY FRAMEWORKS RACING 29 USA 00:02:52.157 2 Roger VIEIRA 28 BRA 00:02:52.918 3 Camilo SANCHEZ SALAZAR 21 COL 00:02:53.477 4 Carlos ALFARO PERALTA 25 PER 00:02:54.697 5 Sebastian HOLGUIN VILLA IJ RACING-CHIGÜIRO EXTREMO TEAM 18 COL 00:02:55.360 6 Magnus MANSON FORBIDDEN SYNTHESIS TEAM 24 CAN 00:02:57.581 7 Henry FITZGERALD NORCO FACTORY TEAM 24 CAN 00:02:58.378 8 Pablo Andres AGUILAR OMODEO 20 CRC 00:02:58.936 9 Stephen ESTABROOK 31 USA 00:02:59.670 10 Steven CEBALLOS OTALVARO 24 COL 00:02:59.860

Elite Women