Matt Jones: “Flips for the History Books”

Months of training, months of digging, all for one trick. But can Matt Jones pull it off?

As Design and Conquer rolls into its fourth episode, we’re getting a better sense of just how much work can go into getting one trick, one photo, and one 5 second video clip.

For Matt Jones’ truly innovative hitching post double flip, that work is almost three hundred attempts. That’s on top of the groundwork put in on airbags and other training for the trick.

The results, though, are astounding. Dig in, and be amazed!

Matt Jones Design & Conquer Ep3 Flips for the History Books

What’s Red Bull got to say about this week’s episode?

“The day Matt has been gearing up for has arrived. After months of training on Matt’s and months of digging on Kye’s behalf, it’s time to hit the dirt. The digging crew in Devon has delivered beyond expectations and provided Matt the playground he needs to land his visions. Matt has no time to lose and gets down to business, but the going proves to be tougher than expected. How many attempts are needed to land the gainer? And what about the hitching post combo? Watch the full episode to find out!”

Design and Conquer: Ep3 – Nerves of a Champion

If you missed last week’s episode, it’s worth going back to check out. Jones joins downhill World Cup legend Gee Atherton at DyFi bike park. Why? Well, no one knows how to perform under pressure like Atherton. With Jones struggling with the mental aspect of his trio of world-first tricks, he seeks out help from one of the best around.

What is Matt Jones’ Design & Conquer project all about? Watch from the beginning and find out.

Matt Jones: Design & Conquer Ep1

Design and Conquer Ep2 – with BMX legend Kriss Kyle