Course preview: Maxxis Kicking Horse DH with Andréane Lanthier Nadeau

Kicking Horse Mountain Resort’s downhill course is legit. Until corona canceled the planned race season, KHMR was scheduled to host Canadian downhill national championships.

It would not have been the first time. The rocky alpine trails and steep slabs have hosted nationals before. The resort regularly hosts Canada Cup and BC Cup downhill racing.

So how will the 25 pros of the invite-only Crankworx Summer Series handle the course?

Tune in live starting at 2 PM (PST) to find out!

Until then, follow Trevor Burke and Andréane Lanthier Nadeau down the treacherous roots and rocks of the Maxxis Kicking Horse Downhill in the course preview.

Preview: Maxxis Kicking Horse DH – Crankworx Summer Series

“Slabs, roots, big holes, steeps, tight trees, freshly cut trail, off-camber grass turns… Trevor Burke and ALN take you for a fast and furious tour through one heck of a DH track on The Horse’s hero dirt.

Check out the Stan’s No Tubes course preview of the Maxxis Kicking Horse DH course, and get ready to watch the action LIVE on crankworx.com starting at 2 p.m. PDT.”

Psychosis Returns

Friday’s live broadcast will also include results and race highlights from the Mt.7 Psychosis course, which Crankworx Summer Series is bringing racing back to for the first time since 2008.

Until then, watch the mini-clip above, then preview the infamously steep Mt.7 course, and watch POV race runs and practice crashes.

