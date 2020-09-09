Melamed, Gauvin and Lanthier Nadeau shred North Shore trails on Rocky’s new Altitude

Rocky Mountain created the new bigger, badder, more adjustable Altitude for its race team. The trio of Rocky Mountain Race Face enduro riders have been riding it for months now, wrapped in secret-not-so-secret camo cover. And winning races on it.

But the bike isn’t just about speed. With wheel size options and adjustable geometry, the Altitude likes to play as much as it likes to go fast.

As usual, the new bike was created and tested on Rocky Mountain’s backyard trails: Vancouver’s North Shore.

Jesse Melamed, Andréane Lanthier Nadeau and Remi Gauvin take the new bike out for a spin on a moody North Van day to show what the bike’s capable of. Check out the all-new enduro bike in A Product of the Environment.

A Product of the Environment: Rocky Mountain Altitude

How about ALN hitting that massive rock feature, eh?

Words about Product of the Environment from Rocky Mountain:

The Rocky Mountain Altitude will help you hold the high lines, tee up trail gaps, and push a pace that you didn’t know you had in you. Ridden by the Rocky Mountain Race Face Enduro team, the redesigned Altitude is now more capable than ever and has everything you need to take your riding to the next level.

Just go fast – because fast is fun.

Direct/ Write/ Edit: Liam Mullany

Featuring: Jesse Melamed

Andréane Lanthier Nadeau

Rémi Gauvin

Cinematography: Harrison Mendel

Liam Mullany