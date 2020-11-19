Mountain bikers holiday gift guide: Week 1

10 gift ideas for any rider you know, from aspiring mini-shredders to post-ride apparel to keep adult mountain bikers comfortable off the bike.

The updated Fox Transfer dropper post ($459 Factory series, ridefox.com) has a redesigned seat clamp that allows the saddle to sit closer to the black lower section of the post. In effect, the saddle can go down lower than with the previous version of the post. Also, each size of the Transfer (100 mm, 125 mm, 150 mm, 175 mm, and now 200 mm) has a shorter overall length. That change means a 150-mm post might fit on a frame that could only handle the previous generation’s 125-mm. Fox also added a new, longer, 200 mm-drop post to its previous range of options. The Transfer is a prime upgrade for a mountain bike.

The Wolf Tooth Encase System Bar Kit One set of tools ($165, wolftoothcomponents.com) stashes in a mountain or even road bike’s bar ends. The wrench multi-tool can adjust 12 fastener types as well as spokes and valve cores. With the chain and tire-plug multi-tool, trailside repairs involving links or treads are a snap.

Oh, this is a bright idea. Really bright. The Exposure Lights Six Pack Mk11 light ($775, exposurelights.com) can cast a whopping 3,600 lumens on the trail. But it doesn’t do so indiscriminately. It has sensors, so it ups the lumens when you are descending quickly, and lowers the output when you are slogging up a hill.

After the ride, after twisting Boa dials, or pulling hook-and-loop fasteners or even untying laces, the Blundstone 150 – Limited Edition Classic Auburn boots ($250, blundstone.ca) just slip on. The boot commemorates the 150 anniversary of the Australian company. The ethylene-vinyl acetate (EVA) footbeds keep feet comfortable for any post-ride walking they might have to do.

A Specialized Riprock 20 bike ($599, specialized.com/ca) can foster a love of riding trails in a young ripper. The bike has a Custom SR Suntour XCt fork with 60 mm of travel. The 20 x 2.8 Big Roller tires boost control and traction. The frame is aluminum making the bike durable and not too heavy on the uphills.

The 24″ wheel size is significant. It means the young rider is probably old enough for more big-kid cycling adventures. The Trek Precaliber 24 bike ($430, trekbikes.com) with its 8-speed cassette will take the rider up and down hills. There’s a kickstand for when it’s time to lean and chat with friends.

Ali’s Rocky Ride ($11 [ebook only], shred-girls.com) is the second installment of the Shred Girls series, perfect for readers 10 years old and older. It focuses on Ali and her friends, and their mountain bike training trip. For even younger mountain bikers, there’s Shred Til Bed: The MTB Animal Alphabet ($43, kidsrideshotgun.com). Toddlers can learn their letters while grownups can enjoy the bikes drawn with accuracy.

For mountain bikers who need to get a grip, send the cross country rider the light Lizard Skins DSP grips ($42, blue, lizardskins.com). Give the Charger Evo grips ($40, orange) to the trail rider. The enduro/DH rider gets the Machine grips ($42, red). The Charger and Machine have single clamps for each grip to keep them secure.

Sombrio Prodigy gloves ($40, sombriocartel.com) are tough protection for the trail. They’re made with a Kevlar-thread construction. Silicone sits at the tips of the index and middle fingers to help with braking modulation.