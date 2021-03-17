Okanagan 24 cancels 2021 event
Endurance race planning to return in 2022Photo by: 2019 Singletrack Six at Silverstar Mountain Resort. Photo: Jean McAllister
The same day that B.C. riders received good news that Cycling BC would be opening group rides, albeit distanced and limited to 10 people, the province’s mountain bikers learned of some bad news. The Okanagan 24 will not happen again in 2021.
The 24-Hour mountain bike race is already making plans to return in 2022.
Organizers were forced to make the announcement after Silverstar Mountain Resort, the host of Okanagan 24, decided not to host any events in 2021. The resort’s decision is due to the uncertainty of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Last week, riders learned the Canada Cup downhill round planned for Silverstar was removed from the national calendar.
Okanagan 24 had been scheduled for July 17-18, 2021. More details will be forthcoming at the race website.