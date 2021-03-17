Okanagan 24 cancels 2021 event

The same day that B.C. riders received good news that Cycling BC would be opening group rides, albeit distanced and limited to 10 people, the province’s mountain bikers learned of some bad news. The Okanagan 24 will not happen again in 2021.

The 24-Hour mountain bike race is already making plans to return in 2022.

Organizers were forced to make the announcement after Silverstar Mountain Resort, the host of Okanagan 24, decided not to host any events in 2021. The resort’s decision is due to the uncertainty of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Last week, riders learned the Canada Cup downhill round planned for Silverstar was removed from the national calendar.

Okanagan 24 had been scheduled for July 17-18, 2021. More details will be forthcoming at the race website.

Okanagan 24 statement:

Regretfully, we have to announce that the Okanagan 24 is cancelled for 2021. SilverStar has cancelled all summer events due to the uncertainty of Covid 19, and the current restrictions placed on gatherings and events via the BC PHO. We will not be rescheduling our race this year as we do not have a venue.

We would like to thank most sincerely our sponsors, volunteers and racers for their continued support of the Okanagan 24.

We look forward to seeing you in 2022!

We wish that you, your families & loved ones all the best during this time.