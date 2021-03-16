Cycling BC takes first steps in return to group sport

Riders in British Columbia are taking their first steps back toward normal riding this week. Following last Thursday’s announcement from the B.C. government relaxing restrictions on outdoor gatherings, CyclingBC is updating its Return to Sport guidelines.

Outdoor activities only

On March 15, 2021, the B.C. government relaxed restrictions on outdoor gatherings. The provincial health orders now allow for groups of up to 10 people to gather outdoors, as long as they maintain physical distancing.

With the change to B.C.’s PHOs, CyclingBC updated its Return to Sport guidelines. The new guidelines now “allow adult outdoor group sport activities of up to 10 people, effective immediately.” Adult indoor sport remains limited to two persons.

For indoor and outdoor sports, distancing remains important. “All participants must continue to maintain a distance of at least three metres from one another while engaged in the sport unless they are from the same household.”

Youth sport follows slightly different regulations under CyclingBC’s Return to Sport policies.

What can you do now?

This means you can now ride outside in – distanced – groups of up to ten. This applies to training only, not racing. That makes group road rides a little impractical, and rules out pacelines. While pelotons will have to wait, gravel and mountain bike rides are particularly well suited to the new guidelines.

What restrictions remain?

CyclingBC reiterated that this update does not change the status of competition, which is still not allowed. Spectators are still not allowed. And the total group size must still be 10 persons or under, not just the number of riders.