Pivot Cycles-OTE add Rafaelle Carrier to 2024 squad

Pivot Cycles-OTE is preparing to build off of an absolutely banner 2023 season with an expanded roster of top Canadian talent. The first to join the Blue Train is accomplished Quebec junior Rafaelle Carrier.

Carrier is just starting her junior career but already has a long list of accomplishments in cross country mountain biking and in cyclocross. That includes an impressive five wins in five XCO starts for a perfect U17 Canada Cup season in 2023.

In cyclocross, where Carrier is already racing as a junior, the fall brought another series of wins. The Quebec racer followed up a junior women’s Pan American championships win with her first junior national championship title in Victoria. She is now headed to Europ for the Christmas Cross period to see if she can add to that incredible list of results.

We recently talked to Carrier on the Canadian Cycling Magazine podcast, just before she landed in Victoria for cyclocross national championships.