Canadians dominate at Pan-American cyclocross championships

There was some exceptional racing by Team Canada at the 2023 Pan-American cyclocross champions in Missoula, Mo. on Sunday, with Canadians taking all kinds of hardware (and jerseys) home.

Junior women

Rafaelle Carrier took gold in the race, beating Americans Vida Lopez de San Roman and Jorja Bond. Canada’s Nico Knoll also had a great day, finishing 6th.

Junior men

David Thompson of the USA took the win, beating compatriots Henry Coote and Luke Walter. Top Canuck was Felix Antoine LeClair in 12th.

U-23 women

Canada had two competitors on the podium, with Ava Holmgren finishing just 17 seconds behind winner Lauren Zoerner (USA). In third was Canadian Jenaya Francis.

U-23 men

Team Canada went 1-2 in the u-23 event, with Ian Ackert winning, and Luke Valenti coming in second, 53 seconds behind.

Elite women

The 2023 junior world ‘cross champion Isabella Holmgren took a big win, beating Clara Honsinger (USA.) Holmgren raced up a category for the day, and put 50 seconds into the silver medallist, and 1:27 into American Katie Clouse, who finished third.

Elite men

American Eric Brunner took top spot in the elite men’s race, followed by fellow countrymen Scott Funston and Gage Hecht. The top Canadian was Evan Russell in sixth, with former multiple national champion Michael van den Ham slotting in seventh.