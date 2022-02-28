Rachel Pageau earns first win of 2022 at Downhill Southeast

Rachel Pageau landed her first win of 2022 over the weekend. The Quebec rider won the muddy opening round of the Downhill Southeast series in Tennessee.

The pro men’s race went to Luca Shaw, the newest member of the Canyon Collective.

Shaw and Pageau shone on a muddy day at the Trials Training Center in Sequatchie, Tenn. It was the first of six DH events in the Downhill Southeast series.

It continues a strong start to the 2022 season for Pageau. Last weekend, the Canadian was on the podium alongside Magnus Manson at Pan American continental championships in Costa Rica.

2022 Downhill Southeast #1 – Trials Training Center in Sequatchie, Tenn (Feb. 25-27)

Pro Men (Top-3)

1. Luca Shaw (Canyon Collective) – 2:04.33

2. Nik Nestoroff (KHS) – 2:42.60

3. Austin Dooley (Commencal N.A.) – 2:42.91

Pro Women (Top-3)

1. Rachel Pageau (Commencal) – 4:06.11

2. Zanna Logar (The Gravity Academy) – 4:14.52

3. Abigail Ronca (Cutters Bike Shop) – 4:41.80